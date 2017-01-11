Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Wednesday January 4th

By M@t
January 11, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Tommy Briggs

  

7:40 AM – Interview with Claudia Cantrell

Author of the Book “Sacred Love: A Journey of Singleness, Belonging, and Finding True Love”

  

8:00 AM – Interview with Jill Gonzalez

Toledos 9th worst city for keeping your New Years Resolutions.

  

8:30 AM – Interview with Karen Ehman

Author of the Book: “Listen, Love, Repeat: Other Centered Living in a Self-Centered World”

  

