Wake Up Call, Wednesday January 4th

The Power 20 Countdown

Fridays 4-6pm

01/06/17 (First one of 2017)

1. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS-Four Weeks!

2. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS

3. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS

4. THERAPY SESSION-NF

5. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS

6. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET

7. WARM UP-NF

8. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN

9. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII

10. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO

11. REAL-NF

12. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS

13. HEARTBEAT-MAT KEARNEY

14. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE

15. INFINITE-BUILT BY TITAN

16. BE THE CHANGE-BRITT NICOLE

17. LATE NIGHTS-GAWVI

18. HOME-LZ7

19. THE WAY THAT YOU LOVE ME-XXI

20. TOO COLD-TRIP LEE