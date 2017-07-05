Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Wednesday July 5th, 2017

By Production Department
July 5, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs & Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Jeff Howe

7:00 AM – Interview with (The Honorable) Sam Rohrer – President of American Pastors Network – “New Survey Finds Americans Value Personal Freedom and Reputation Over Conscience”

www.americanpastorsnetwork.net

8:00 AM – Interview with Sherry Dunn – Lucas County Children’s Services in need of foster homes

www.co.lucas.oh.us/LCCS

