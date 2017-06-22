Wake Up Call, Wednesday June 21st, 2017

By Production Department June 22, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg Download/Listen www.gracechurchperrysburg.com 7:00 AM – Interview with Jeff Wilbarger – The Daughter Project – Abolish Slavery Movie Series Event and 6th Annual Smile For Freedom featuring For King & Country Download/Listen www.thedaughterproject.org 8:00 AM – Interview with Perry Lahaie – Spiritual Awakening among Muslims in the Middle East Download/Listen www.perrylahaie.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Mark Stengler Jr. – Co-author with his father, Dr. Mark Stengler of the book “Cult Shock: The Book Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons Don’t Want You to Read” Download/Listen www.pleasetellmethetruth.org
