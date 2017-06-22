Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Wednesday June 21st, 2017

By Production Department
June 22, 2017
0 Comments

Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe & Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Dustin Baughman – Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg

Download/Listen

www.gracechurchperrysburg.com

7:00 AM – Interview with Jeff Wilbarger – The Daughter Project – Abolish Slavery Movie Series Event and 6th Annual Smile For Freedom featuring For King & Country

Download/Listen

www.thedaughterproject.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Perry Lahaie – Spiritual Awakening among Muslims in the Middle East

Download/Listen

www.perrylahaie.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Mark Stengler Jr. – Co-author with his father, Dr. Mark Stengler of the book “Cult Shock: The Book Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons Don’t Want You to Read”

Download/Listen

www.pleasetellmethetruth.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>