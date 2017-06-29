Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Wednesday June 28th, 2017

By Production Department
June 29, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon

Download/Listen

www.princeofpeaceoregon.com

7:40 AM – Interview with Aaron Baer – Citizens for Community Values – Religious Freedom Wins Before the U.S. Supreme Court

Download/Listen

www.ccv.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Ken Coley – Author of the book “Teaching for Change: Eight Keys for Transformational Bible Study with Teens”

Download/Listen


www.kencoley.wordpress.com

