Wake Up Call, Wednesday June 28th, 2017

By Production Department June 29, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor John Genszler – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon Download/Listen www.princeofpeaceoregon.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Aaron Baer – Citizens for Community Values – Religious Freedom Wins Before the U.S. Supreme Court Download/Listen www.ccv.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Ken Coley – Author of the book “Teaching for Change: Eight Keys for Transformational Bible Study with Teens” Download/Listen www.kencoley.wordpress.com
Leave a Reply