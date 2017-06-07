Wake Up Call, Wednesday June 7th, 2017

By Production Department June 7, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Tony Pisano – New Creation Community Church in Sylvania Download/Listen www.newcreationcommunity.church 8:00 AM – Interview with Daniel Yonker – Kimball Camp YMCA in Reading, Michigan Download/Listen www.kimballcamp.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Bryant Wright – Author of the book “The Stage is Set: Israel, the End Times, and Christ’s Ultimate Victory” Download/Listen www.rightfromtheheart.org
