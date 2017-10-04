Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Wednesday October 4th, 2017

By Production Department
October 4, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Jeff Howe

7:40 AM – Interview with Nicki McLeod – Safe and Sound Families – “Screenagers” showing on Thursday at the Maumee Indoor Theater

www.safeandsoundfamilies.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Paul Burdett and Caitlin Krengel – Institute for Cultural Communicators (ICC Inc.) 4:12 Youth Conference on October 28th at Pettisville Missionary Church

www.iccinc.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Jonathan McKee – Author of the book “The Teen’s Guide to Social Media…& Mobile Devices”

www.thesource4parents.com