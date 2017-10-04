Wake Up Call, Wednesday October 4th, 2017

By Production Department October 4, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Jeff Howe Download/Listen 7:40 AM – Interview with Nicki McLeod – Safe and Sound Families – “Screenagers” showing on Thursday at the Maumee Indoor Theater Download/Listen www.safeandsoundfamilies.com 8:00 AM – Interview with Paul Burdett and Caitlin Krengel – Institute for Cultural Communicators (ICC Inc.) 4:12 Youth Conference on October 28th at Pettisville Missionary Church Download/Listen www.iccinc.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Jonathan McKee – Author of the book “The Teen’s Guide to Social Media…& Mobile Devices” Download/Listen www.thesource4parents.com