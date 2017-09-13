Go to Top
Wake Up Call, Wednesday September 13th, 2017

By Production Department
September 13, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Jeff Howe and Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Bob Smith (Guest Speaker at Kairos 17) – Kairos Seventeen

Download/Listen

www.cbctoledo.com

8:00 AM – Interview with Matt Strader (Associate Pastor from Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon) – Dare 2 Share Live Simulcast on Saturday, September 23rd at Archbold Evangelical Church

Download/Listen

www.dare2sharelive.org

8:30 AM – Interview with Dr. Juli Slattery – Author of the book “Sex and the Single Girl”

Download/Listen

www.authenticintimacy.com