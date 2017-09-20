Wake Up Call, Wednesday September 20th, 2017

By Production Department September 20, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Gary Wackler – Weston Church of Christ Download/Listen www.westonchurchofchrist.org 8:00 AM – Interview with Jeff Kinley – Author of the book “The End of America? Bible Prophecy and a Country in Crisis” Download/Listen www.jeffkinley.com 8:30 AM – Interview with Kevin Miller – Kairos Prison Ministry – Prayer Vigil – September 21st-24th Download/Listen www.kairostoledo.com