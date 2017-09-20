Go to Top
YES FM

Wake Up Call, Wednesday September 20th, 2017

By Production Department
September 20, 2017
Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs

7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Pastor Gary Wackler – Weston Church of Christ

www.westonchurchofchrist.org

8:00 AM – Interview with Jeff Kinley – Author of the book “The End of America? Bible Prophecy and a Country in Crisis”

www.jeffkinley.com

8:30 AM – Interview with Kevin Miller – Kairos Prison Ministry – Prayer Vigil – September 21st-24th

www.kairostoledo.com