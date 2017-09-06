Wake Up Call, Wednesday September 6th, 2017

By Production Department September 6, 2017 0 Comments 0 Today’s Wake Up Call with Tommy Briggs 7:25 AM – Morning Munch with Nicki McLoud – Safe and Sound Families Download/Listen www.safeandsoundfamilies.com 7:40 AM – Interview with Major Scott Kelly – The Salvation Army – Hurricane/Flooding Relief Efforts Download/Listen www.helpsalvationarmy.org 8:30 AM – Interview with Brent Gambrell – Author of the book “Living for Another: More of Others, Less of You” Download/Listen www.brentgambrell.com www.amazon.com
Leave a Reply