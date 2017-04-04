Hot Ticket Tuesday/Giveaways

Win a pair of ticket to see Family Force 5 in concert with special guests Social Club Misfits and Mr. Talkbox, Friday, May 12th at 7:30pm at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Drive in Toledo. Each person who wins tickets will be entered into a grand prize drawing of an upgrade to a VIP Pizza Party; including pizza, a question and answer session with the bands, plus early entrance into the concert. Ticket giveaway is Tuesday, April 25th. Grand prize winner will be announced the following morning during the Wake Up Call Morning Show.
April 4, 2017 - 12:02 pm
I would LOVE to win tickets to see the Tour in Lima! I listen to your station everyday. I also encourage others to listen to it. Youre such an awesome station!!!!
April 5, 2017 - 8:51 pm
Thanks so much Jennifer! Thanks for listening.