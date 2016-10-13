The Power 20 Countdown (Last one of 2016)
Fridays 4-6pm
12/16/16
(1) 1. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS-Three Weeks!
(2) 2. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS
(5) 3. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS
(4) 4. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET
(6) 5. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS
(7) 6. THERAPY SESSION-NF
(3) 6. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN
(11) 8. WARM UP-NF
(8) 9. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII
(9) 10. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO
(10) 11. HOME-LZ7
(12) 12. OH LORD-NF
(13) 13. TEMPO-KB
(14) 14. FEEL INVINCIBLE-SKILLET
(17) 15. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE
(15) 16. BE THE CHANGE-BRITT NICOLE
(16) 17. LOOKING FOR AMERICA-SWITCHFOOT
(20) 18. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS
(19) 19. HEATHENS-TWENTY ONE PILOTS
(18) 20. SUPPOSED TO BE-ICON FOR HIRE
October 13, 2016 - 9:31 pm
Sorry it took me so long to get this out…. been crazy busy!!!!
Would love to have Yes FM out to our grand opening on Nov. 4th!!!
October 14, 2016 - 3:40 pm
I’ll find out for you!
December 28, 2016 - 12:28 am
Hey its Vickie from Fayette Nazarene in Fayette, Ohio.
Looking to do a 5th Quarter again after a Varsity Girls Home basketball game.
Setup at 7:45pm
Doors to the event open at 9pm and ending at midnight.
Event is open to grades 7-12th grade.
Looking for DJ & more.
I can be reached at 419-906-7339
Thank you!
December 28, 2016 - 3:52 pm
Hi Vickie! We would love to see if we are available. Can you fill out the request form definitely including the date of the event. Here is the link http://yeshome.com/whats-happening/request-an-appearance/ Thank you!