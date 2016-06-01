Listen all week, June 12th-16th to win tickets to Spirit Song Festival,
June 22nd-24th, at Kings Island near Cincinnati.
Artists include…..
Skillet,Toby Mac,Tedashii and more
Win tickets for one day or all three days!
Check out the days and times of giveaways below!
Monday 6/12
8:10am-8:20am
12:45pm-12:55pm
5:20pm-5:30pm
Tuesday 6/13
7:40am-7:50am
1:05pm-1:15pm
4:15pm-4:25pm
Wednesday 6/14
6:50am-7:00am
2:30pm-2:40pm
Thursday 6/15
7:15am-7:25am
10:25am-10:35am
3:40pm-3:50pm
Friday 6/16
8:40am-8:50am
11:20am-11:30am
5:35pm-5:45pm
June 1, 2016 - 7:14 pm
Concert ticket giveaway. ….do we text or call in to win?
Whats the number?
Im getting ready!!!!!
Want it on speed dial
Sooooo excited!
God Bless♡
June 6, 2016 - 7:46 pm
You call in to win 419-240-1937 when you hear the Spirit Song sounder and the DJ announces what caller number is needed to win.
June 7, 2016 - 9:11 pm
How can my husband and I become ambassadors again for spirit song this year? We enjoyed helping out last time and would love to help again!
June 10, 2016 - 6:17 pm
We saw that you signed up again! I believe it will be randomly chosen.
June 1, 2017 - 4:36 pm
I heard the Sounder say that casting Crowns would be there, but no mention of skillet. I’m confused!!
June 2, 2017 - 10:48 am
The line up for Spirit Song is here http://www.spiritsongfest.com/artists We are not currently running anything that mentions Casting Crowns.