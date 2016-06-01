Go to Top
YES FM

Spirit Song

Listen all week, June 12th-16th to win tickets to Spirit Song Festival,

June 22nd-24th, at Kings Island near Cincinnati.  

Artists include…..

Skillet,Toby Mac,Tedashii and more

Win tickets for one day or all three days!  

Check out the days and times of giveaways below!

Monday 6/12

8:10am-8:20am

12:45pm-12:55pm 

5:20pm-5:30pm

Tuesday 6/13

7:40am-7:50am

1:05pm-1:15pm

4:15pm-4:25pm

Wednesday 6/14

6:50am-7:00am

2:30pm-2:40pm

Thursday 6/15

7:15am-7:25am

10:25am-10:35am

3:40pm-3:50pm

Friday 6/16

8:40am-8:50am

11:20am-11:30am

5:35pm-5:45pm

6 Responses to "Spirit Song"

  • traecy lagrou
    June 1, 2016 - 7:14 pm Reply

    Concert ticket giveaway. ….do we text or call in to win?
    Whats the number?
    Im getting ready!!!!!
    Want it on speed dial :)
    Sooooo excited!
    God Bless♡

    • Jo Silva
      June 6, 2016 - 7:46 pm Reply

      You call in to win 419-240-1937 when you hear the Spirit Song sounder and the DJ announces what caller number is needed to win.

  • Erica Leugers
    June 7, 2016 - 9:11 pm Reply

    How can my husband and I become ambassadors again for spirit song this year? We enjoyed helping out last time and would love to help again! :)

    • Jo Silva
      June 10, 2016 - 6:17 pm Reply

      We saw that you signed up again! I believe it will be randomly chosen.

  • Tammy Kwiatkowski
    June 1, 2017 - 4:36 pm Reply

    I heard the Sounder say that casting Crowns would be there, but no mention of skillet. I’m confused!!

