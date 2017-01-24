Go to Top
  • gary mcnamara
    January 24, 2017 - 10:08 pm Reply

    I heard a song today January 24th around 5 p.m. one of the lyrics was 321 catch me if you can would love to figure out who sings this and what the song is

    • Jo Silva
      January 26, 2017 - 4:57 pm Reply

      That would be Ready, Set, Go by Derek Minor

  • Kyle
    January 30, 2017 - 5:32 am Reply

    I just heard a song on the radio I don’t remember the lyrics but it was played about 12:25 it had a r.n.b beat to it I can never catch the name of the song and always catch it in the middle of the song may you please let me know what the song name and artist is.

    • Jo Silva
      January 30, 2017 - 6:53 pm Reply

      Check out the new song by KJ-52, Nah Bruh. It’s from the new Jonah album. Thinking that is the song you heard.

  • Kyle
    January 30, 2017 - 9:49 pm Reply

    Thank you very much that was it.

  • Lee
    January 31, 2017 - 4:50 pm Reply

    What was the song that goes America where are you?

    • Jo Silva
      February 1, 2017 - 3:17 pm Reply

      That would be Switchfoot with Looking for America featuring Lecrae.

