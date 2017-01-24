The Power 20 Countdown
Fridays 4-6pm
01/27/17
(2) 1. THERAPY SESSION-NF
(1) 2. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS
(3) 3. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS
(5) 4. WARM UP-NF
(4) 5. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS
(7) 6. REAL-NF
(8) 7. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS
(9) 8. HEARTBEAT-MAT KEARNEY
(6) 9. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS
(11) 10. INFINITE-BUILT BY TITAN
(12) 11. LATE NIGHTS-GAWVI
(10) 12. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET
(15) 13. THE RESISTENCE-SKILLET
(20) 14. OUT OF THIS WORLD-FAMILY FORCE 5
(13) 15. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN
(14) 16. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE
(*) 17. GET DOWN GET DOWN-KJ 52
(16) 18. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII
(17) 19. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO
(18) 20. CHANGE THE WORLD-BRITT NICOLE
January 24, 2017 - 10:08 pm
I heard a song today January 24th around 5 p.m. one of the lyrics was 321 catch me if you can would love to figure out who sings this and what the song is
January 26, 2017 - 4:57 pm
That would be Ready, Set, Go by Derek Minor
January 30, 2017 - 5:32 am
I just heard a song on the radio I don’t remember the lyrics but it was played about 12:25 it had a r.n.b beat to it I can never catch the name of the song and always catch it in the middle of the song may you please let me know what the song name and artist is.
January 30, 2017 - 6:53 pm
Check out the new song by KJ-52, Nah Bruh. It’s from the new Jonah album. Thinking that is the song you heard.
January 30, 2017 - 9:49 pm
Thank you very much that was it.
January 31, 2017 - 4:50 pm
What was the song that goes America where are you?
February 1, 2017 - 3:17 pm
That would be Switchfoot with Looking for America featuring Lecrae.