20 Responses to "Playlist"

  • Danielle
    October 16, 2016 - 6:01 pm Reply

    What song was played around 930 on Friday 10/14

    • Jo Silva
      October 17, 2016 - 1:28 pm Reply

      Two possible songs could be The Digital Age with All the Poor & Powerless Remix or Kidd Los with Don’t Stop the Party.

  • kathleen joyce goza
    October 19, 2016 - 11:53 am Reply

    Did anyone knows what is the titLe of the song ? Something Like japanese or chinese song i heard it Last sunday i think ! I thought it was a christmas song it seems Like MedLey ? Thanks for the info ^
    PLsssss !!

    • Jo Silva
      October 20, 2016 - 7:55 pm Reply

      I think maybe you are looking for a different YES FM? We are YES FM in Toledo Ohio.

  • Thomas Blanton
    October 22, 2016 - 7:32 pm Reply

    What was the song title that was played today (10/22/16) around 1030 11 I believe I think they were saying we go in the night

    • April OBrien
      October 24, 2016 - 2:24 pm Reply

      Do you remember if it was a male or female artist and what style like hip hop or dance or rock?

      • Thomas Blanton
        October 25, 2016 - 11:00 pm Reply

        It was a guy and it was on today again around 5:55 pm its like hip hop dancy I believe they said the artist was like flame or something

      • Thomas Blanton
        October 30, 2016 - 1:59 am Reply

        It was whole 9 by flame

  • Thomas Blanton
    October 30, 2016 - 1:49 am Reply

    What was the song that was on around 7 8 pm or was something like watch me hit the sky or something on those lines

  • Sarah
    October 31, 2016 - 12:03 am Reply

    What song played at around 715 10/30/16 and had a line in it to live is Christ to die is gain..

  • Ayla Brewster
    November 1, 2016 - 2:33 am Reply

    What Skillet songs did you play today?

  • Pete Garcia
    November 21, 2016 - 12:36 pm Reply

    The playlist needs updated. Last Thursday I heard a song with lyrics going something like “home is where the heart is”. Kind of dancey, around 615 I think.

    • Jo Silva
      November 21, 2016 - 3:43 pm Reply

      That is LZ7 with Home.

      • Pete Garcia
        November 22, 2016 - 3:00 am Reply

        Thanks!! This is the stuff I love!

        • Pete Garcia
          November 22, 2016 - 3:02 am Reply

          What about around 950pm tonight (Monday} ? That was a good song too

  • Kevin
    December 15, 2016 - 9:16 pm Reply

    I was wondering if you could tell me what song was played on 12/15 at approximately 2 PM. Thank you!

    • M@t
      December 19, 2016 - 5:47 pm Reply

      2pm Winebrenner A New Beginning Sponsor
      00:16 A New Beginning A New Beginning
      27:21 Normal Is Boring Afternoon Rebellion liner
      27:28 Jingle Bell Rock Thousand Foot Krutch

  • Jason beck
    December 26, 2016 - 1:25 pm Reply

    What song was playing around 650am 12-26 about the shepherds bowing down to the Lord. And the star leading the way. A lady was singing

    • Jo Silva
      December 26, 2016 - 5:11 pm Reply

      Believe that was Flyleaf with the Christmas Song.

  • Jason beck
    December 26, 2016 - 7:07 pm Reply

    That was it thanks!

