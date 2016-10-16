The Power 20 Countdown (Last one of 2016)
12/16/16
(1) 1. UNDEFEATED-TAUREN WELLS-Three Weeks!
(2) 2. I CAN’T QUIT-CAPITAL KINGS
(5) 3. LIVE FOR THE DROP-CAPITAL KINGS
(4) 4. I WANT TO LIVE-SKILLET
(6) 5. THE JUDGE-TWENTY ONE PILOTS
(7) 6. THERAPY SESSION-NF
(3) 6. LOVE WITH YOUR LIFE-HOLLYN
(11) 8. WARM UP-NF
(8) 9. I’M GOOD-TEDASHII
(9) 10. WHO ELSE-ANDY MINEO
(10) 11. HOME-LZ7
(12) 12. OH LORD-NF
(13) 13. TEMPO-KB
(14) 14. FEEL INVINCIBLE-SKILLET
(17) 15. CAN’T STOP ME NOW-LECRAE
(15) 16. BE THE CHANGE-BRITT NICOLE
(16) 17. LOOKING FOR AMERICA-SWITCHFOOT
(20) 18. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS
(19) 19. HEATHENS-TWENTY ONE PILOTS
(18) 20. SUPPOSED TO BE-ICON FOR HIRE
October 16, 2016 - 6:01 pm
What song was played around 930 on Friday 10/14
October 17, 2016 - 1:28 pm
Two possible songs could be The Digital Age with All the Poor & Powerless Remix or Kidd Los with Don’t Stop the Party.
October 19, 2016 - 11:53 am
Did anyone knows what is the titLe of the song ? Something Like japanese or chinese song i heard it Last sunday i think ! I thought it was a christmas song it seems Like MedLey ? Thanks for the info ^
PLsssss !!
October 20, 2016 - 7:55 pm
I think maybe you are looking for a different YES FM? We are YES FM in Toledo Ohio.
October 22, 2016 - 7:32 pm
What was the song title that was played today (10/22/16) around 1030 11 I believe I think they were saying we go in the night
October 24, 2016 - 2:24 pm
Do you remember if it was a male or female artist and what style like hip hop or dance or rock?
October 25, 2016 - 11:00 pm
It was a guy and it was on today again around 5:55 pm its like hip hop dancy I believe they said the artist was like flame or something
October 30, 2016 - 1:59 am
It was whole 9 by flame
October 30, 2016 - 1:49 am
What was the song that was on around 7 8 pm or was something like watch me hit the sky or something on those lines
October 31, 2016 - 12:03 am
What song played at around 715 10/30/16 and had a line in it to live is Christ to die is gain..
November 1, 2016 - 2:33 am
What Skillet songs did you play today?
November 21, 2016 - 12:36 pm
The playlist needs updated. Last Thursday I heard a song with lyrics going something like “home is where the heart is”. Kind of dancey, around 615 I think.
November 21, 2016 - 3:43 pm
That is LZ7 with Home.
November 22, 2016 - 3:00 am
Thanks!! This is the stuff I love!
November 22, 2016 - 3:02 am
What about around 950pm tonight (Monday} ? That was a good song too
December 15, 2016 - 9:16 pm
I was wondering if you could tell me what song was played on 12/15 at approximately 2 PM. Thank you!
December 19, 2016 - 5:47 pm
2pm Winebrenner A New Beginning Sponsor
00:16 A New Beginning A New Beginning
27:21 Normal Is Boring Afternoon Rebellion liner
27:28 Jingle Bell Rock Thousand Foot Krutch
December 26, 2016 - 1:25 pm
What song was playing around 650am 12-26 about the shepherds bowing down to the Lord. And the star leading the way. A lady was singing
December 26, 2016 - 5:11 pm
Believe that was Flyleaf with the Christmas Song.
December 26, 2016 - 7:07 pm
That was it thanks!