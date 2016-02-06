Rebellion Dance Party

The Power 20 Countdown
Fridays 4-6pm
04/07/17
(1) 1. LOST IN THE MOMENT-NF-Two Weeks!
(2) 2. OUT OF THIS WORLD-FAMILY FORCE 5
(4) 3. CHANGE THE WORLD-DEREK MINOR
(6) 4. LIGHTS SHINE BRIGHT-TOBY MAC
(3) 5. THERAPY SESSION-NF
(5) 6. THE RESISTENCE-SKILLET
(7) 7. CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT-HOLLYN
(8) 8. FREE-TEDASHII
(9) 9. BLESSINGS-LECRAE
(10) 10. GET DOWN GET DOWN-KJ 52
(11) 11. STOP ME-CHRISTON GRAY
(12) 12. POP OUT REVENGE-SOCIAL CLUB MISFITS
(14) 13. BEST OF ME REMIX-JORDAN FELIZ
(13) 14. INFINITE-BUILT BY TITAN
(18) 15. HOW GOOD-SOCIAL CLUB MISFITS
(19) 16. DANGEROUS-BUILT BY TITAN
(17) 17. NAH BRUH-KJ-52
(15) 18. LOVE IS ACTION-TAUREN WELLS
(16) 19. LATE NIGHTS-GAWVI
(*) 20. ALL THE MONEY-BRITT NICOLE
February 6, 2016 - 5:49 pm
My name is Colton Smith and I am an artist representative for Turnaround.
Turnaround is interested in being a part of Yes FM’s artist. To view Turnaround’s online press kit – go to turnaroundband.com/Unforgettable/PressKit.html
Thanks for your time and I hope to talk to you soon.
February 8, 2016 - 4:03 pm
All consideration for radio play should be sent to our Programming Manager, April O’Brien. Either by email april@yeshome.com.
Or by mail:
Yes FM
Attn: April O’Brien
5105 Glendale Avenue. Suite C
Toledo, Ohio 43614.
April 5, 2017 - 11:38 am
Hi! I’m Nick. I keep hearing a song on Friday nights that’s been sticking in my head all week. I think it is called, “Glorious” by a band called Paper Route? I am not sure though. I have tried to google it for more information, but can not find any. Do you know which song I am referring to? If so, could you point me to where I can find it? I would really appreaciate it. Have a great day!
April 5, 2017 - 8:49 pm
The Paper Route songs we have in our system are Carousel, Chariots Wasteland, Letting you Let Go, Better Life. We have songs called Glorious but not by Paper Route. See if any of these are the song.