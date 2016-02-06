Go to Top
YES FM

Rebellion Dance Party

 

positivebeatsweb

With Anthony

Fridays 8-midnight

4 Responses to "Rebellion Dance Party"

  • Colton Smith
    February 6, 2016 - 5:49 pm Reply

    My name is Colton Smith and I am an artist representative for Turnaround.

    Turnaround is interested in being a part of Yes FM’s artist. To view Turnaround’s online press kit – go to turnaroundband.com/Unforgettable/PressKit.html

    Thanks for your time and I hope to talk to you soon.

    • Production Department
      February 8, 2016 - 4:03 pm Reply

      All consideration for radio play should be sent to our Programming Manager, April O’Brien. Either by email april@yeshome.com.

      Or by mail:

      Yes FM
      Attn: April O’Brien
      5105 Glendale Avenue. Suite C
      Toledo, Ohio 43614.

  • Nick
    April 5, 2017 - 11:38 am Reply

    Hi! I’m Nick. I keep hearing a song on Friday nights that’s been sticking in my head all week. I think it is called, “Glorious” by a band called Paper Route? I am not sure though. I have tried to google it for more information, but can not find any. Do you know which song I am referring to? If so, could you point me to where I can find it? I would really appreaciate it. Have a great day!

    • Jo Silva
      April 5, 2017 - 8:49 pm Reply

      The Paper Route songs we have in our system are Carousel, Chariots Wasteland, Letting you Let Go, Better Life. We have songs called Glorious but not by Paper Route. See if any of these are the song.

