Want to hear your favorite song?

Call the studio with your requests 419-240-1937 or email studio@yeshome.com

(keep in mind DJ’s are not normally in studio, after 7pm or weekends, to take requests)

40 Responses to "Request A Song"

  • Seth
    December 11, 2015 - 3:40 pm Reply

    Please play The Saints by Andy Mineo

  • Setg
    December 11, 2015 - 3:43 pm Reply

    Or doubt by twenty one pilots

    • Reanna
      April 5, 2017 - 7:41 pm Reply

      Yes !!

  • Emily
    December 14, 2015 - 9:03 pm Reply

    Perfect by One Direction please

    • Jo Silva
      December 15, 2015 - 2:52 pm Reply

      I am sorry but we are a Christian station and only play Christian artists.

  • Dennis
    December 24, 2015 - 7:12 pm Reply

    This is more of a request to have a song identified. You played it at roughly 1:45 PM or so) on 12/24 and the partial lyrics i caught were along the lines of ” … my family is crazy but so is yours … “. Clearly a Christmas song and seemed like it might be funny.

    Thanks in advance!

    • Jo Silva
      December 28, 2015 - 2:58 pm Reply

      that was Copperlily with My Family’s Crazy at Christmas time.
      (Tim Skipper from House of Heroes with his wife Stephanie Smith.)

  • Sarah
    December 25, 2015 - 5:10 pm Reply

    Who sings hip hop version of Christmas shoes for mama?

    • Jo Silva
      December 28, 2015 - 3:03 pm Reply

      the version we had currently played was by FM Static

  • Chris
    January 25, 2016 - 4:33 pm Reply

    can you play Lift Your head Weary Sinner by David Crowder please

    • Jo Silva
      January 25, 2016 - 9:09 pm Reply

      I’ll pass this on to April who is now on air.

  • Nettie & Allana
    January 31, 2016 - 10:20 pm Reply

    Please play Trust in Me, Salt and Light, Loyal, How Can It Be, Noel, or Light of the World by Lauren Daigle. Or all of them, thanks :)

    • Production Department
      February 1, 2016 - 10:26 pm Reply

      Someone is in the Winter Jam spirit!
      Currently none of those are in our playlist, we will forward your information onto our programming team though for consideration. Thanks!

  • Braden Garrow
    February 5, 2016 - 7:45 pm Reply

    Will you plese play the song there’s a life out there by Reba Macentier

    • Production Department
      February 8, 2016 - 4:01 pm Reply

      Hello Braden,
      We currently do not have that song in our playlist rotation. I will inform our programming manager on your request.
      Thanks!

  • Ian
    April 14, 2016 - 10:29 pm Reply

    Please play something from Capital King II

    • Jo Silva
      April 15, 2016 - 4:15 pm Reply

      Sorry Ian, No DJs were in the studio at that time. I’ll check to see if I can play some now.
      THanks for listening!

      • Jo Silva
        April 15, 2016 - 4:16 pm Reply

        In the Wild is coming up for you!

        • Ian
          May 4, 2016 - 10:29 pm Reply

          Can you please play KB undefeated tomorrow at about 4? Thanks for playing CK earlier!

  • randy oen
    May 26, 2016 - 3:35 am Reply

    I heard a song at 7:49 pm and the lyric was………like robin and batman ….who is the artist and song called

    • Jo Silva
      May 26, 2016 - 4:57 pm Reply

      The song was My Batman VS Superman by Dan Smith

  • Aaron
    June 23, 2016 - 4:06 pm Reply

    Would love to hear more rock artists and songs in the rotation (especially in the 4-7 pm time slots). i.e. The Classic Crime, XXI, Anberlin, Emery, MuteMath, Spoken, Wolves at the Gate, Haste the Day, Demon Hunter, Aaron Gillespie, The Almost, Nine Lashes, Everything In Slow Motion, Underoath, … and many more. [Skillet, Red, and Switchfoot are all good but they’re not the only ones out there.]

    • Jo Silva
      June 28, 2016 - 1:55 pm Reply

      Forwarded your message to our program director. Thanks for your input.

  • David
    August 14, 2016 - 12:14 am Reply

    Can you play one sixteen by trip lee

    • Jo Silva
      August 15, 2016 - 2:56 pm Reply

      I’ll see if I can get it in now. Sorry we didn’t have DJ’s in the studio when you made the request.

  • Jared
    September 8, 2016 - 2:50 pm Reply

    Can you play Real Love by Hillsong Young and Free?

    • Jo Silva
      September 8, 2016 - 4:45 pm Reply

      I’ll see what we can do!

    • Jo Silva
      September 8, 2016 - 4:47 pm Reply

      It’s coming after NF! 😁

  • Ayla Brewster
    September 29, 2016 - 12:54 am Reply

    I listen to Yes Fm on Listen Live. Can you play some Skillet?

    • Matt
      September 29, 2016 - 3:07 pm Reply

      Ayla,
      Sorry No DJ’s are in at Midnight, But Hay Jo Has put some Skillet in just for you. Listen around 11:38am
      YES FM Staff

  • Ayla Brewster
    September 30, 2016 - 12:47 am Reply

    I didn’t get a chance to hear it. What is the song called?

  • Shane
    November 3, 2016 - 12:19 pm Reply

    Like to here a throwback song. How about some ffh.. and the song big fish?

    • Jo Silva
      November 15, 2016 - 8:42 pm Reply

      I’ll pass that on to Tommy & Jeff for this weeks Throwback Thursday.

  • Tee
    November 8, 2016 - 5:24 pm Reply

    Hey guys! Can you play “Lights Go Out,” by KB? Thanks!

  • Ayla Brewster
    November 22, 2016 - 4:27 pm Reply

    My dog’s birthday is today. Can you play Skillet for her?

  • Taylor & Janell
    May 14, 2017 - 7:05 pm Reply

    The Saints by Andy Mineo and or You Can’t Stop Me by Andy Mineo 😍😍😊

    • Production Department
      May 15, 2017 - 3:00 pm Reply

      Sorry there were no DJs live in the stdio when you requested this.

  • Michael B
    May 16, 2017 - 1:35 pm Reply

    Can you please play the song Burn like a star by Rend Collective?

    • Jo Silva
      May 16, 2017 - 2:31 pm Reply

      Sorry, that is not a song we have in our system. Any other song you would like to hear?

  • Michael B
    May 16, 2017 - 6:35 pm Reply

    Can you play Honest by Thousand Foot Krutch?

